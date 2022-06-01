FIR against BJP's Nupur Sharma in Pune for 'objectionable' remarks on Prophet Muhammad

By PTI

PUNE: An FIR was registered against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra's Pune for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her comments on Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate, police said on Wednesday.

The case was registered at Kondhwa police station on Tuesday on a complaint lodged by Abdul Gafur Pathan, a former corporator of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

"This FIR was registered based on a statement recorded by Abdul Gafur Pathan. As per his statement, on May 28, he got a link on WhatsApp about the (news channel) debate on the Gyanvapi issue in which Sharma was one of the panellists. He said he was hurt after watching the comments made by Sharma on Prophet Muhammad and his wife," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Pathan claimed that the police were initially reluctant to register the FIR, but relented after various Muslim bodies, including the Popular Front of India, and other groups came together.

"We will follow up with the police till Sharma is arrested," he said.

Police invoked sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code against Sharma.

A similar case was registered against Sharma by the Mumbai Police recently.