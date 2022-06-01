STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flood situation improves in Assam, two more die, over one lakh still hit

Published: 01st June 2022 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

More than 1,76,900 persons are hit by the floods in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Morigaon and Nagaon districts. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam improved on Wednesday even though two more persons died and nearly 1.02 lakh people remain affected by the deluge across four districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person each died in Katigorh and Sonai of Cachar district due to the flood.

The death toll due to the flood and landslides this year has now gone up to 38 across Assam.

The ASDMA said 1,01,926 people are still in distress due to the floods in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.

Nagaon is the worst hit with over 47,200 people suffering, followed by Morigaon with more than 40,700 people and Cachar with nearly 14,000 people.

Till Tuesday, almost 1.77 lakh people were affected by the deluge across the four districts in the state.

At present, 171 villages are under water and 6,892.42 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

The authorities are running 12 relief camps and distribution centres in four districts, where 2,560 people, including 578 children, are currently staying, it said.

The administrations have distributed 243.87 quintals of rice, dal and salt, 50 quintals of cattle feed and other relief items.

Massive erosion has been witnessed in Barpeta, Biswanath, Dhubri, Hojai, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by floodwaters in Cachar, Karimganj and Nagaon, the ASDMA said.

A total of 96,721 domestic animals and poultry have been affected by the deluge across nine districts, it added.

