STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested by SIA in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

The SIA team was directed to identify the terrorist involved in the FIR and after strenuous efforts, the team arrested him, the officials said.

Published: 01st June 2022 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAMMU: A former Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist was arrested by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday for remaining in touch with Kashmir-based militants and carrying out many terror activities in Doda, officials said.

"SIA team that was deputed to Doda arrested ex-HM terrorist Abdul Rashid code Arsalan from Tantna-Ghat area," an SIA officer told PTI.

The former terrorist was involved in a case of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Jammu in 2010, he said.

The SIA team was directed to identify the terrorist involved in the FIR and after strenuous efforts, the team arrested him, the officials said.

As the ex-terrorist was active during 2009-2010 and was in constant touch with Kashmir-based Hizbul terrorists and carried out many terrorist activities in Doda valley, which will be further unfolded during the investigation of the said case, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hizbul Mujahideen Sia Jammu and Kashmir Doda
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp