If charges are wrong then get them quashed from courts: BJP chief JP Nadda on ED summoning Sonia, Rahul

By PTI

BHOPAL: After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summonses to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for questioning in a money-laundering case, BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday said an honest person moves court to get the charges quashed.

"Have you ever heard any criminal saying that he is dishonest? No criminal ever says that he is dishonest. Even after being punished and spending years in prison, they (criminals) say they were framed,” Nadda told a press conference when asked if the ED summoned Sonia and Rahul in the National Herald case to harass them.

"The man who is standing in a witness box and on bail...why can't they get the charges removed. They are not doing so because papers against them were true and papers are permanent and they are forcing him (the person in the witness box) to stand there," Nadda said.

It is like your face is not good and you are cleaning the mirror, he said.

"It is a corruption case and courts are looking into it. Why should I comment? But I feel that if a chargesheet is filed against you, then you move the court to get it quashed as you are an honest person. Those who are not honest, they secure bail and use other provisions," Nadda said when asked to comment on the ED summoning Sonia and Rahul.

The ED has summoned the Congress president and her MP son Rahul Gandhi for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said.

While Sonia Gandhi (75) has been asked to depose before the federal agency at its headquarters in central Delhi on June 8, Rahul Gandhi has been asked to appear on Thursday (June 2).