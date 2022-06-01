Indus water talks conclude in Delhi, Pakistan to host the next round

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The two-day 118th Permanent Indus Commission meeting between India and Pakistan concluded on Tuesday.

The Indus Commissioner of India, AK Pal, and his counterpart from Pakistan, Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, finalised and signed the annual report.

During the talks, Pakistan reportedly sought information on flood data and expressed concerns over hydropower projects being developed by India over the shared rivers.

The next round will be hosted in Pakistan.

“The meeting was held in a cordial manner. The Commission appreciated the commitment of the two sides to interact frequently and resolve issues through bilateral discussions under the Indus Water Treaty,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

This is the second Pakistani delegation to have come to India after Shehbaz Sharif came to power. Earlier, a delegation had came to attend an SCO meeting in Delhi.