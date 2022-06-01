STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kejriwal demands adequate security for Kashmiri Pandits in Valley 

Kejriwal said that terrorist forces don't want communal amity in Jammu & Kashmir as members of the Kashmiri Pandit community are being 'targeted and killed.'

Published: 01st June 2022 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Anguished over "targeted" killing of many Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded that they should be given adequate security and their voices should not be "quelled".

In an online press briefing, he also said that terrorist forces don't want communal amity in Jammu & Kashmir as members of the Kashmiri Pandit community are being "targeted and killed", in a reminder of what happened in the 90s.

He also said that 16 Kashmiri Pandits have been killed this year.

"I demand Kashmiri Pandits be given adequate security and and their voices should not be quelled.

They should be allowed to establish their homes in their 'janmabhoomi' (birth place)," Kejriwal said.

"It is my appeal to the Centre that to help Kashmiti Pandits settle in Kashmir, we will all have to work together, and we are ready to play whatever role we can," he said.

Protests against the killing of a Hindu schoolteacher in Kulgam continued to rock several parts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir on the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

