KK's songs reflected a wide range of emotions, struck a chord with people: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK.

Published: 01st June 2022 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK.

The Prime Minister said that his songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi on Wednesday.

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday evening.The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

KK was just 54 years old. One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

He is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam among other songs.

