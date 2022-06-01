STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moose Wala murder: Punjab police to question jailed gangster Bishnoi

Bishnoi is in custody of the Delhi Police's Special Cell in a case under the Arms Act and other sections related to assault on a public servant.

Published: 01st June 2022 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala

Slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab police on Wednesday said it will question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after bringing him to the state in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

According to the police, Bishnoi's gang was behind the killing.

At present, Bishnoi is in custody of the Delhi Police's Special Cell in a case under the Arms Act and other sections related to assault on a public servant.

Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Talking to reporters in Mansa on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora said the police have got important leads and they are working on it.

On whether Mansa police will bring Bishnoi on remand, the SSP said, "Definitely. We have information that the Delhi Police has taken the remand of Bishnoi. After that we will make him join the investigation in this case as per the law."

Meanwhile, Bishnoi had filed a plea before the Delhi High Court, claiming apprehension of a fake encounter by the Punjab Police.

He had sought direction to the Tihar Jail authority and the Delhi Police to ensure that necessary safeguards, including videography, are taken for his safety before giving his custody to any other state police, including the Punjab Police.

On Wednesday, however, he withdrew the plea.

His counsel submitted before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma that he wished to withdraw the petition and wanted to file it before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Punjab Police has described Moosewala's murder as a case of an inter-gang rivalry.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility of the murder.

SSP Toora further said the police have traced the route the criminals involved in the murder took.

"From where they came, how they conducted a recce and how they escaped, we have cleared this all," he said. He said different police teams, including the cyber cell, were involved in the investigation.

"We have got important leads and we are working on that," he added. Referring to the murder, the SSP said it was the work of organised criminals and gangsters.

He said two gangsters were brought here on production warrants from prisons.

One person has already been arrested in this case, he said.

"They are being questioned," the SSP added.

The police on Tuesday said they had arrested Manpreet Singh in the Moosewala murder case.

Singh has been accused of supplying vehicles to the assailants who were involved in the killing.

