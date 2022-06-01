Mumbai court allows Sachin Waze's plea to turn approver in graft case against ex-Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court here on Wednesday allowed dismissed police officer Sachin Waze's plea to turn an approver and seek pardon in a corruption case involving former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

In an application filed before the special CBI court, Waze claimed he had cooperated with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before and after his arrest, following which his confessional statement was recorded before a magistrate under provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

In its reply, the CBI had given its nod to Waze's plea, subject to certain conditions.

Special judge D P Shingade on Wednesday allowed Waze's plea.

Waze joined the proceedings through video conferencing.

"Your application is awarded to you, but subject to certain conditions," the judge said.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had last March alleged that then home minister Deshmukh had set a target to certain police officers, including Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the metropolis.

The court on Wednesday laid out conditions stating that the applicant (Waze) shall make full and true disclosure on the whole circumstances related to the said offence.

He should disclose all facts already admitted before the magistrate during his confessional statement, the court said, adding that Waze should truthfully and correctly answer questions put by the special public prosecutor.

Further, the court told Waze that there would be a certain certificate that he will have to sign.

Earlier, in its response to Waze's plea, the CBI had said that during the investigation, the accused voluntarily revealed various incriminating facts relevant to the case.

In his confessional statement also, Waze has disclosed the criminal involvement of accused Anil Deshmukh and his staff- Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde- regarding the collection of bribe/illegal gratification from orchestra bars and other establishments, the CBI said.

The Central agency has said that the confessional statement made by Waze has been corroborated on material aspects by oral and documentary evidence collected during the investigation.

The statements are "very relevant" on certain issues, the agency said.

Waze is aware of the modus operandi adopted by the other accused persons in the collection of bribes and also has first-hand knowledge about the role of the other accused persons in the commission of the offence, the agency said.

The CBI had said that if Waze volunteered to make full and true disclosure of the whole circumstances within knowledge about his involvement and that of other accused persons in the case, this court, by imposing just and proper conditions, may pass an appropriate order for making him an approver in the interest of justice.

Following the court order, the dismissed cop can now depose as a prosecution witness in the case.

The CBI had lodged an FIR against Deshmukh, Waze and others following an order of the Bombay High Court last April.

The NCP leader resigned from the state cabinet after the HC order.

Waze was arrested in March last year by the NIA for his alleged role in parking an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence.

He is also being investigated in connection with the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Besides the 'Antilia' bomb scare and the corruption case, Waze is also named accused in a money laundering case being probed by the ED.

He has also written a letter to the ED, saying he wants to turn an approver in the money laundering case.

Waze is currently in judicial custody.