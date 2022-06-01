NEET PG results declared, check results here

By Online Desk

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate-2022 results were declared on Wednesday.

The test was held on May 21 at 849 centres.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "NEET-PG result is out!"

He went on to congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours.

Mandaviya appreciated the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule.