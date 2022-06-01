'New India can match any power': PM Modi in Himachal rally

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

SHIMLA: A day after the BJP-led government completed eight years in office, Prime Minister Modi chose poll-bound Himachal Pradesh to declare that a “new India” was on the move, matching any world power.

“The days of appeasement, discrimination, corruption, nepotism and dynastic politics are over. India is not being identified as weak and has the ability to measure up to any challenge,” said Modi, asserting that India is one of the fastest-growing economies of the world.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram

Thakur presents a shawl to Prime Minister

Narendra Modi at a public rally in Shimla

on Tuesday | Pti

The Prime Minister asked people to keep in mind the state of affairs in the country prior to 2014, the year when the BJP came to power.

“Corruption was a part of the system in the previous non-BJP governments. Today, we have politics of development, ‘seva’ (service), sushasan (good governance) and ‘garib kalyan’ (welfare of the poor). This has changed the meaning of government in eight years,” he said.

Re-introducing himself as the ‘Pradhan-Sevak’ of the people, the PM said he considered himself a family member of the 140 crore people of the country.

“Only when I have to sign files, I do it with the responsibility of the Prime Minister. As soon as that moment passes, I no longer remain the PM”, Modi said.

“My life is dedicated to the nation, to the welfare, honour, happiness and safety for everyone”, he said.

The previous non-BJP governments, instead of fighting corruption, had succumbed to it.

“We have zero-tolerance against crime and corruption. Now the government is remembered for development and surgical strikes,” he said.

The government’s priority was to give permanent solutions to the so-called permanent problems.

“The government’s direct benefit scheme has put an end to corruption and pilferage of money. As many as 9 crore bogus names have been removed from the benefits rolls of government schemes”, the Prime Minister said.

The PM also released the 11th installment of the cash benefit scheme worth Rs 21,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) meant for 10 crore farmers in one go.

Outlining the steps towards ensuring corruption-free governance, Modi said the initiative to make 100 per cent benefits reach 100 per cent poor people occupies a prime place in the NDA government.

Modi lauds Jairam, silent on Anuraag

SHIMLA: Putting an end to speculation over change of face for the upcoming Assembly elections, Narendra Modi on Tuesday dropped ample hints on the continuation of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in the saddle.

The PM took almost everyone by surprise when he lauded the Himachal CM calling him a friend and crediting him with the development in the state.

“Any scheme is successful only when its benefits reach the common people without discrimination and favouritism. This hardworking CM ensured all this,” he said.

Modi did not even mention Anuraag Thakur in his public address, though the latter continued accompanying him from the helipad to the venue.