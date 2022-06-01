STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'No sign of promised recovery': Chidambaram lashes out at Modi government

He said this after the country reported an overall GDP growth of 8.7 percent for the year 2021-22, with the last quarter showing a growth rate of 4.1 per cent.

Published: 01st June 2022 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said the country's growth rate is weakening and there is no sign of the promised "recovery".

He said this after the country reported an overall GDP growth of 8.7 percent for the year 2021-22, with the last quarter showing a growth rate of 4.1 per cent.

"The NSO figures are out: the most striking graph is the quarterly growth rates in 2021-22 of 20.1, 8.4, 5.4 and 4.1 per cent."

"That graph tells all. The growth rate is weakening with every quarter and there is no sign of the promised 'recovery'," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

The former finance minister said the GDP in 2021-22 is barely above the level achieved in 2019-20.

"That means that after you two years, India's economy is at about the same level as it was on 31-3-2020," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chidambaram Congress Inflation India GDP Growth
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp