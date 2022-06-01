Poll planning in full swing, Nadda to mobilise party cadre during MP visit

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: National BJP president JP Nadda is set to arrive on a two-day visit to the saffron party-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

While Nadda will address the state working committee meet of the party in Bhopal and meet party’s booth-level workers in the state capital on Wednesday, he will travel to his wife’s hometown, Jabalpur, in the evening to attend a series of organisational programmes on Thursday.

Nadda is married to Mallika Banerjee, who is the daughter of Jayashree Banerjee, a BJP leader and ex-MP from Jabalpur.

In Bhopal, Nadda will also address the state party’s executive meeting at the Motilal Nehru Stadium. The event will be attended by all big leaders from MP and cadre down to the level of division presidents.

In Jabalpur, he will meet the party’s rank and file down to the booth-level workers. He will also visit the house of party’s Scheduled Caste cell worker Ashish Ahirwar.

Nadda will address the divisional core group meeting of the party, where functionaries from the tribal-dominated Mahakoshal region (seen as MP Congress chief and ex-CM Kamal Nath’s stronghold) will be present. He will also address the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Jabalpur.

Nadda’s visit is being seen as the starting point by the party to mobilise its cadres for all the polls, spanning from upcoming local bodies polls to the Vidhan Sabha polls in 2023 and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The visit happens a few weeks after the tour of the state by other organisational leaders, including joint national general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash, national general secretary in-charge for MP, P Murlidhar Rao and national secretary and co in-charge Pankaja Munde.