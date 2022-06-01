STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Lucknow for Congress' two-day 'Nav Sankalp Shivir'

Nav Sankalp Shivir' is organised to discuss the strategy for the party's revival in Uttar Pradesh after its drubbing in the recent state polls.

Published: 01st June 2022 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrives for 'Nav Sankalp Karyashala' of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, in Lucknow, Wednesday.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here on Wednesday to attend a two-day 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' to discuss the strategy for the party's revival in Uttar Pradesh after its drubbing in the recent state polls.

During her visit, Vadra will also address Congress workers, party spokesperson Uma Shankar Pandey said.

Besides office-bearers of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, all district and city presidents, MLAs, former MLAs and party candidates for the Assembly polls and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will attend the 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' which will conclude on Thursday.

Vadra had actively campaigned for the Congress in the state polls but the party only won two of the 403 seats.

At a similar conclave in Rajasthan's Udaipur in May, the Congress announced wide-ranging organisational reforms to make the party battle-ready for the next round of assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the country.

The party announced enforcing the 'one family, one ticket' rule with exception to be made only when another family member has been working in the party for at least five years.

It also decided that no person should hold one party position for more than five years to give opportunity to new people and that it will provide 50 per cent representation to those below 50 years of age at all levels of the organisation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nav Sankalp Shivir Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Indian National Congress
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp