Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Lucknow for Congress' two-day 'Nav Sankalp Shivir'

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here on Wednesday to attend a two-day 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' to discuss the strategy for the party's revival in Uttar Pradesh after its drubbing in the recent state polls.

During her visit, Vadra will also address Congress workers, party spokesperson Uma Shankar Pandey said.

Besides office-bearers of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, all district and city presidents, MLAs, former MLAs and party candidates for the Assembly polls and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will attend the 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' which will conclude on Thursday.

Vadra had actively campaigned for the Congress in the state polls but the party only won two of the 403 seats.

At a similar conclave in Rajasthan's Udaipur in May, the Congress announced wide-ranging organisational reforms to make the party battle-ready for the next round of assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the country.

The party announced enforcing the 'one family, one ticket' rule with exception to be made only when another family member has been working in the party for at least five years.

It also decided that no person should hold one party position for more than five years to give opportunity to new people and that it will provide 50 per cent representation to those below 50 years of age at all levels of the organisation.