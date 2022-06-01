STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan: Congress to shift party MLAs to Udaipur hotel ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

The Congress has fielded Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari and Randeep Singh Surjewala for the elections to four seats of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

Published: 01st June 2022 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Congress Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Congress has decided to shift its MLAs in Rajasthan to a Udaipur hotel, with party sources saying they fear that the BJP will poach them ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections.

"The MLAs have been asked to reach Udaipur. Some are likely to go today and the rest will be reaching Udaipur tomorrow," a source said.

Apart from the Congress MLAs, independent legislators and those belonging to other parties and supporting the ruling outfit will also be shifted to Udaipur.

The MLAs will stay in the hotel where the Congress party's Chintan Shivir was held last month.

The Congress move has come a day after media baron Subhash Chandra, who is backed by the BJP, filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls.

The Congress has fielded Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari and Randeep Singh Surjewala for the elections to four seats of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

The BJP has named former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari.

Chandra is currently a member of the Upper House of Parliament from Haryana and his term is going to expire on August 1.

The filing of papers by him as an independent candidate had prompted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to allege that the BJP wants to indulge in horse trading.

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan with its 108 MLAs in the state Assembly is set to win two of the four seats going to the elections on June 10.

After winning two seats, the Congress will have 26 surplus votes, 15 short of the required 41 to win the third seat.

On the other hand, the BJP has 71 MLAs in the state Assembly and set to win one seat, after which it will be left with 30 surplus votes.

Gehlot and the Congress candidates had on Tuesday held a meeting with 10 of 13 independent MLAs in Rajasthan, just hours after Chandra filed his papers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Udaipur Udaipur Hotel Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Polls Rajasthan
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp