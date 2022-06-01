RJD authorises Tejashwi to take decisions on party affairs ahead of all-party meet on caste census

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar's main opposition RJD has finally authorised the leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to take decisions on party affairs. The development assumed significance in the wake of an all-party meeting being held on caste-based census in the state on Wednesday. A decision to empower Tejashwi to take final decisions on party affairs was taken at a meeting of the legislature party chaired by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Tuesday.

Top leaders of the party--Rabri Devi, Jagadanand Singh and Shivanand Tiwari among others were present at the meeting. Talking to media persons after the legislature party meeting, RJD MLA from Maner Bhai Virendra said that the issue of caste based census would be raised vociferously. “If required, agitation will be launched across the country to press for the demand,” he revealed.

The RJD has authorised Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to chalk out a strategy for the agitation on caste-based census. RJD state chief Jagadanand Singh said that the young and dynamic leader of the party would lead party's programmes to highlight the issue.

Last week, party's national vice president and former Rajya Sabha member Shivanand Tiwari had suggested Lalu Prasad to hand over 'command of the party' to Tejashwi, who has emerged as a strong leader and being presented as party's chief ministerial candidate. Tejashwi's elevation may have irked his elder brother and former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who was also present at the meeting. He, however, could not react when Tejashwi was authorised to take a final call on party related matters.

Earlier, state education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said all parties have agreed to attend the all-party meeting on caste based census in the state. Notices were sent to all parties asking them to participate in the meeting.

The all-party meeting will be followed by approval from the state cabinet on holding caste-based census in the state from its own resources. BJP state chief Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal said that they will send the representative of the party to the meeting.

Earlier, the proposal to conduct caste-based census in Bihar was approved by the state cabinet twice. However, the issue gained momentum after the 2020 assembly polls when JDU's strength in legislative assembly reduced to 43. RJD also lent its support to ruling JDU on the issue of caste-based census. The leaders of both parties viewed that caste count will help the government devise people's welfare policies.