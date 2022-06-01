STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC asks Odisha to reconsider home guards' salary, says Rs 9000 per month is 'exploitation' 

The apex court also took note that many of the home guards are working for more than 15 years, while police personnel in the state are getting approximately Rs 21,700 per month.

Published: 01st June 2022 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has expressed displeasure over low salary of home guards in Odisha and directed the state government to reconsider its decision of paying Rs 9,000 per month.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna noted that home guards in Odisha are being paid only Rs 9,000 per month i.e.Rs 300 per day.

The apex court also took note that many of the home guards are working for more than 15 years, while police personnel in the state are getting approximately Rs 21,700 per month (after six years of their contractual appointment) along with dearness allowance as per the recommendations made by the Seventh Pay Commission.

"To pay Rs 9,000 per month is nothing but exploitation. How a home guard can survive and maintain his family members on payment of Rs 9,000 per month only when he is performing almost the same/similar duties performed by other police personnel.

"Therefore, we direct the State Government to reconsider its earlier decision of paying Rs 9,000 per month only to the home guards," the bench said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed against the Division Bench of the Orissa High Court which had directed the Odisha government to pay payment at the rate of Rs 533 per day to the home guards from January, 2020, instead of November 10, 2016.

The top court will now hear the matter in July after the summer vacations.

