Union Minister G Kishan Reddy sees bright future for fisheries, dairy sectors

Kishan spoke about how nutritious food, healthcare, hybrid seeds and fertilisers, loans on low interest and financial assistance under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Published: 01st June 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Observing that India stood in top position in terms of milk production, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the Centre was taking steps to increase production in fisheries and dairying sectors.

Addressing around 3,000 farmers at the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' at the Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture's research farm at Hayathnagar, Kishan spoke about how nutritious food, healthcare, hybrid seeds and fertilisers, loans on low interest and financial assistance under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi have improved the living conditions of farmers. 

