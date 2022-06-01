'Victory against invaders, symbol of India's unity': Yogi lays foundation stone of  Ram temple Garbhagriha

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the first stone of the garbh griha (sanctum sanctorum) of under-construction temple of Lord Ram at the Ramjanmabhoomi premises in Ayodhya amid Vedic rituals.

On the occasion, Yogi called the event India's victory against invaders and a symbol of the country's unity. Finally, the 500 years of continuous ‘Sadhna’ (struggle) is turning into ‘Siddhi’ (success), he said.

"The worship of the stones and laying them in the ‘garbh griha’ of the temple is a key milestone in the path of the construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya,” the CM further said, adding that it would not only be a 'national temple', but will also become a force to bind the nation in one thread under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' vision.

Calling it’s a proud moment, Yogi recalled the role of thousands of saints and seers, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal and various RSS functionaries and Kar sewaks who sacrificed their lives in the temple movement. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Nripendra Misra, the chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, were also present on the occasion.

"If the path of dharma and truth is followed, no one can stop us from being victorious," said Yogi, adding that the present generation was fortunate to become a witness to the temple taking a concrete shape. “Today, devotees and tourists coming to Ayodhya Dham feel blessed to see the grand temple being constructed,” he maintained.

In all, 11 priests performed a puja at the event in the presence of over 250 saints, seers and other dignitaries.

As per the sources in the temple trust, the construction of ‘grabhagriha’ is likely to be completed by the end of next year and the idols of Ram Lalla will be consecrated there on the occasion of ‘Makarsankranti’ in 2024.

The CM also released a book about the temple construction work of Ram Mandir and felicitated engineers associated with the project.