'Will give a result in two days': Gangster Neeraj Bawana gives warning to Moose Wala killers

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Days after Punjabi singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead, a Delhi-based gangster Neeraj Bawana who is presently lodged in high-security Tihar Jail in the national capital, through a social media post, has vowed to avenge the singer’s killing.

A post on Facebook shared from a handle named after Bawana yesterday says, "Sidhu Moose Wala was heart, brother. Will give a result in two days."

Earlier, the Neeraj Bawana gang had condemned the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala and threatened a retaliatory attack. The post tags Neeraj Bawana, who is in Tihar Jail in a murder and ransom case, and also tags his aides Tillu Tajpuriya and gangster Davinder Bambiha, who are also in jail. Bawana’s associates are spread across Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

ALSO READ | 'Veere di aakhri ride': Thousands attend slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's cremation

Earlier another post was put up by Bhuppi Rana who is also a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang slammed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his aide Goldy Brar and stated that the murder of Moose Wala was heartbreaking. It also stated that the Bishnoi gang has falsely alleged that Moose Wala had a hand in the killings of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera and student leader Gurlal Bara.

"Sidhu Moose Wala played no role in these murders. We are making it clear, that every person who has helped in Moosewala's murder will be accounted for. His death will be avenged very soon. We will always support his family and friends," it read.

After Moosewala's killing, Canada-based Goldy Brar close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed that they have killed the singer.