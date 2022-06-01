STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

With average emergency response time of less than 6 mins, Noida cops top in UP for 11th month in row

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has remained on the first position for 112 response now 11 months in a row since July 2021, according to the officials.

Published: 01st June 2022 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

NOIDA: Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate has secured the first position among the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh in terms of response time to calls made on the emergency 112 number for the month of May, officials said on Wednesday.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has remained on the first position for 112 response now 11 months in a row since July 2021, according to the officials.

For the month of May, the district police's swiftest response time to an emergency call in urban has been 4 minutes and 39 seconds while in rural area it was 6 minutes and 20 seconds, an official statement noted.

The average response time for the police to respond to emergencies during May was recorded at 5 minutes and 42 seconds, it added.

"Under the direction of Police Commissioner Alok Singh and under the supervision of DCP Traffic Ganesh Saha, continuous efforts are being made by PRV (police response vehicles) vehicles to provide quick help in a short time to distressed callers," a Gautam Buddh Nagar police spokesperson said.

During May, the district police was felicitated on seven different occasions with its personnel winning the "112 PRV of Day" honour for quick response and gallantry services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noida Noida Police
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp