Army's Signal corps and Officer Training Academy get new heads

Indian Army is effecting two major changes at senior level by appointing a new Signal Officer in Chief (SO-in-C) and a new Commandant for the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:49 AM

Representational image of Indian Army soldiers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Army is effecting two major changes at senior level by appointing a new Signal Officer in Chief (SO-in-C) and a new Commandant for the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai.

Lieutenant General MU Nair, currently the commandant of the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow, has been designated the next SO-in-C upon retirement of Lt Gen MM Bhurke. Interestingly, Lt Gen Nair had taken charge of the MCTE from Lt Gen Bhurke. MCTE is an important technical Institution of the Army.

As SO-in-C, he will be heading the Corps of Signals and will be responsible for the communication of the Army. In another change at the senior level, Lt Gen Sanjeev Chauhan took charge as the Commandant OTA Chennai on Wednesday. Lt Gen Chauhan. Before the new stint, he was heading the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT), Indian Army’s training establishment in Bhutan. 

