Arunachal Pradesh's remote Tezu on aviation map as first Dornier plane lands

The 17-seater aircraft, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, took around 20 minutes to reach Tezu from Dibrugarh in Assam.

Published: 02nd June 2022 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Alliance Air

Alliance Air (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Marking the start of commercial operations, a Dornier 228 aircraft operated by Alliance Air landed at Tezu airport in Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

The 17-seater aircraft, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), took around 20 minutes to reach Tezu from Dibrugarh in Assam, they said.

The cost of the ticket is Rs 1,600.

"We extend our deep gratitude to the government for bringing Tezu on the aviation map of the country, which will benefit the people immensely during medical emergencies, besides promoting tourism," said Ojimso Tayeng, who along with his wife, were the only passengers on the maiden flight.

Captain TS Negi and Flying Officer Nishit Tare said that air connectivity is getting a new boost in the Northeast and the economy of the state would witness a significant growth.

"Tezu and adjoining districts have tremendous tourism potentials, which will receive a major boost with air connectivity," Negi said.

The flight service would be available three days a week -- Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

On April 12 this year, Alliance Air's first flight landed at Pasighat in East Siang district where Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju were received by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

