Assam bureaucrat suspended for misbehaviour with foreign delegates

The ASEAN delegation expressed their displeasure over the bureaucrat's behaviour, which has brought a bad name to Assam and the country as well.

Published: 02nd June 2022 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assistant Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District of Assam was suspended on Thursday for her alleged rude behaviour with Singaporean and ASEAN delegations during two international conclaves held recently.

Issuing a notification, Personnel Department Secretary T P Borgohain said the Assam Civil Services (ACS) officer Barbie Hazarika, who is also an OSD to the Secondary Education Department, was temporarily attached with the Act East Policy Affairs Department for the two conclaves in Guwahati, held from May 27 to May 29.

"A report has been received from the Act East Policy Affairs Department that the Singapore delegation has raised serious complaint regarding her rude and inappropriate behaviour," the order mentioned.

The ASEAN delegation too expressed their displeasure over her behaviour, which has brought a "bad name" to the state and the country as well, it added.

"Such irresponsible behaviour has caused a serious dent in the diplomatic relation of India and other ASEAN countries and has wasted the sincere efforts of the state government for economic involvement with ASEAN in general and Singapore in particular," said the notification.

It further stated that pending drawal of departmental proceedings, Hazarika has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

During the period of suspension, the ACS officer will remain in Kamrup Metropolitan district, it added.

