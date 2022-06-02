STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

Meanwhile, people belonging to the Hindu community employed in Kashmir staged a protest in Jammu and demanded security for members of their community.

Published: 02nd June 2022 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Ellaqie Dehati Bank manager Vijay Kumar shot dead by terrorists at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district.

Ellaqie Dehati Bank manager Vijay Kumar shot dead by terrorists at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. (Photo | ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In yet another targeted attack, militants on Thursday shot dead a bank manager of  Elaqahi Dehati Bank hailing from Rajasthan in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Police said militants fired on the Branch Manager of  Elaqahi Dehati Bank while he was on duty in his branch at Arreh Mohanpora area of Kulgam district in the morning.  The manager, identified as Vijay Kumar of Hanumangarh Rajasthan received critical gunshot wounds and was evacuated to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

ALSO READ| ‘Will migrate if not shifted to safer places from Valley’: Kashmiri Pandits issue 24-hour deadline

Immediately after the militant attack, security officials and a contingent of police, CRPF, and army men rushed to the area to take stock of the situation. The security men laid siege around the area and launched a massive manhunt to track down the militants responsible for the attack.

The targeted attack comes two days after a Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala R/o Samba was shot dead by militants in the premises of Government High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam on Tuesday.

Seven targeted killings including three minority community members and three off-duty policemen have taken place in the Valley in May.

The targeted killings by militants have caused panic among the migrant Kashmiri Pandits and minority community members posted in the Valley. They are demanding relocation to outside Kashmir.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bank manager Kashmir Kulgam Bank manager shot Jammu Kashmir
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp