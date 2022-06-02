Bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In yet another targeted attack, militants on Thursday shot dead a bank manager of Elaqahi Dehati Bank hailing from Rajasthan in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Police said militants fired on the Branch Manager of Elaqahi Dehati Bank while he was on duty in his branch at Arreh Mohanpora area of Kulgam district in the morning. The manager, identified as Vijay Kumar of Hanumangarh Rajasthan received critical gunshot wounds and was evacuated to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

Immediately after the militant attack, security officials and a contingent of police, CRPF, and army men rushed to the area to take stock of the situation. The security men laid siege around the area and launched a massive manhunt to track down the militants responsible for the attack.

The targeted attack comes two days after a Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala R/o Samba was shot dead by militants in the premises of Government High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam on Tuesday.

Seven targeted killings including three minority community members and three off-duty policemen have taken place in the Valley in May.

The targeted killings by militants have caused panic among the migrant Kashmiri Pandits and minority community members posted in the Valley. They are demanding relocation to outside Kashmir.