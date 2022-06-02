BJP workers seek FIR against Deepali Sayed for 'derogatory' language against PM Narendra Modi

By PTI

NAGPUR: Women workers of BJP on Wednesday filed a complaint with Nagpur Police seeking action against Shiv Sena leader and actress Deepali Sayed for allegedly using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sitabuldi police station inspector Atul Sabnis said the complaint was sent for a legal opinion.

A group of 40-50 women workers of BJP, led by the party general secretary of the women cell Ashwani Jichkar, submitted a written complaint this afternoon.

They cited a viral video clip of Sayed criticising the prime minister after BJP's Kirit Somaiya had slammed Maharashtra chief minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.