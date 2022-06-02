Cadre first, leaders’ kin later: Nadda underlines BJP’s ticket mantra in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Karyakarta (party workers) come before politicians’ children,’ will be the mantra of the ruling BJP for the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh. On the first day of his two-day tour of the state, BJP national president JP Nadda reiterated that it will be the dedicated workers who will represent the party in all the coming polls, while the kin of leaders will work for strengthening the organisation.

“It happened in UP where the family members of many sitting lawmakers were competent, but could not be promoted at the cost of the dedicated workers. Similarly, the kin of many lawmakers and ministers in MP too may be competent, but they need to first work for strengthening the party, for which they would be acclaimed. But it would only be the time-tested workers who will represent the party in polls, starting with the local bodies elections,” Nadda told the media.

Pointing out that the BJP may have lost its winnable seat in Himachal Pradesh and some by-polls in MP due to this policy of avoiding dynastic politics, he added, “The policy of workers first in polls will be followed religiously. We know this would cause pains, but we also know how to apply healing touch to wounds. How can you expect a worker to work selflessly for the party, if it is run by some families?”

Asked about the continuing of the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the 2023 Assembly polls, he replied, “We don’t believe in uprooting a well-planted sapling to see whether it’s firmly rooted or not. The party and government are doing a good job. The parliamentary board will decide about the 2023 polls.”