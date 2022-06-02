STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cadre first, leaders’ kin later: Nadda underlines BJP’s ticket mantra in Madhya Pradesh

Karyakarta (party workers) come before politicians’ children,’ will be the mantra of the ruling BJP for the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh. 

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Karyakarta (party workers) come before politicians’ children,’ will be the mantra of the ruling BJP for the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh. On the first day of his two-day tour of the state, BJP national president JP Nadda reiterated that it will be the dedicated workers who will represent the party in all the coming polls, while the kin of leaders will work for strengthening the organisation. 

“It happened in UP where the family members of many sitting lawmakers were competent, but could not be promoted at the cost of the dedicated workers. Similarly, the kin of many lawmakers and ministers in MP too may be competent, but they need to first work for strengthening the party, for which they would be acclaimed. But it would only be the time-tested workers who will represent the party in polls, starting with the local bodies elections,” Nadda told the media.

Pointing out that the BJP may have lost its winnable seat in Himachal Pradesh and some by-polls in MP due to this policy of avoiding  dynastic politics, he added, “The policy of workers first in polls will be followed religiously. We know this would cause pains, but we also know how to apply healing touch to wounds. How can you expect a worker to work selflessly for the party, if it is run by some families?” 

Asked about the continuing of the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan  for the 2023 Assembly polls, he replied, “We don’t believe in uprooting a well-planted sapling to see whether it’s firmly rooted or not. The party and government are doing a good job. The parliamentary board will decide about the 2023 polls.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda Madhya Pradesh BJP MP BJP
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp