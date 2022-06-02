CBI grills Anubrata Mondal for over 5 hours

By PTI

KOLKATA: CBI grilled TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal on Thursday for over five hours in connection with its investigation into incidents of post assembly poll violence in West Bengal, a senior officer of the agency said.

Mondal, who reached the city on Wednesday night, went to the CBI office on Thursday morning at around 11.40AM, much before he was scheduled to do so and left it at around 5.10 pm, the officer said.

He was asked several questions on post-poll violence in the state and the murder of a BJP activist in Illambazar, the officer said.

"Mondal's versions were recorded as well as noted down by our officers. They will be verified with the versions of other accused people arrested in the matters," he said.

The TMC leader was asked to share mobile numbers of his daughter and other close associates, including those engaged as his body guards, which the CBI suspected could have been used by him to make calls on the day when the BJP party worker was murdered, the officer said.

Mondal, who had skipped appearing before the central agency detectives on Friday last week citing illness, was sent a notice on Wednesday to appear before it on Thursday.

The TMC leader is also under the CBI scanner with a cattle smuggling case.

He was earlier questioned in connection with it.

On Friday he is slated to go for a check up at the state-run SSKM Hospital, sources close to him said.

Mondal had returned to his hometown Bolpur in Birbhum district on May 21 after a stay of around one-and-half months in the city.

He was in the city to appear before the central investigating agency officers for questioning in the cattle smuggling case.

During his stay then he was admitted to SSKM hospital for over a fortnight ahead of appearing before the CBI sleuths.