STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress always followed secularism but BJP driving wedge among people: Ashok Chavan

Ashok Chavan said autocracy is being promoted in the country currently by sidelining the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and B R Ambedkar.

Published: 02nd June 2022 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIRDI: The Congress has always adhered to the values of secularism, former Maharashtra chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde said on Wednesday, accusing the BJP of creating a rift among communities.

Talking to reporters at the two-day conclave of Congress held on the lines of Udaipur chintan shivir, Chavan also said the Congress is working as per Mahatma Gandhi's values and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's concept of the nation building.

He said autocracy is being promoted in the country currently by sidelining the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and B R Ambedkar.

Chavan said Congress will launch the ' Bharat Jodo' campaign to counter this.

He said the party has all options open to ally with like-minded political parties.

Shinde said Congress has always nurtured secularism and treated people of all religions and castes equally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Chavan Congress BJP
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp