Congress always followed secularism but BJP driving wedge among people: Ashok Chavan

By PTI

SHIRDI: The Congress has always adhered to the values of secularism, former Maharashtra chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde said on Wednesday, accusing the BJP of creating a rift among communities.

Talking to reporters at the two-day conclave of Congress held on the lines of Udaipur chintan shivir, Chavan also said the Congress is working as per Mahatma Gandhi's values and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's concept of the nation building.

He said autocracy is being promoted in the country currently by sidelining the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and B R Ambedkar.

Chavan said Congress will launch the ' Bharat Jodo' campaign to counter this.

He said the party has all options open to ally with like-minded political parties.

Shinde said Congress has always nurtured secularism and treated people of all religions and castes equally.