DGCA fines Vistara Rs 10 lakh for letting improperly trained pilot land flight in Indore 

Published: 02nd June 2022 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Vistara (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Vistara for letting an improperly trained pilot land an aircraft with passengers on board at the Indore airport, officials said on Thursday.

The pilot, who was the first officer on the flight, landed the aircraft at the Indore airport recently without first getting the requisite training in a simulator, they said.

"This was a serious violation endangering lives of the passengers on board," an officials noted.

A first officer has to be first trained to land an aircraft in a simulator before he or she can land a plane with passengers on board.

A captain is also trained at a simulator before he or she can allow the first officer to land the aircraft.

The captain as well as the first officer of the Indore flight did not train in a simulator but the first officer was still allowed to conduct the landing at the airport, officials said.

A fine of Rs 10 lakh has therefore been levied on Vistara for granting landing clearance to the first officer without conducting requisite training, they added.

It is not immediately clear where the aircraft took off from and when exactly this happened.

