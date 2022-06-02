STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Door-to-door intense vaccine drive launched nationwide

As the uptake of booster doses or precaution doses is slow among senior citizens, old-age homes and ashrams will be targeted.

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Monoclonal antibody therapy

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Concerned with the slowing pace of Covid-19 vaccination in most states, the Central government on Wednesday launched a two-month-long door-to-door drive, focusing on prisons, 
old-age homes, ashrams and children in informal schools like madrasas and day-care centres.

Launched in mission mode to accelerate the pace and coverage of the vaccination across the country, the campaign ‘Har Ghar Dastak 2.0’ from June 1 to July 31 will focus on senior citizens and young children, 
officials said.

As the uptake of booster doses or precaution doses is slow among senior citizens, old-age homes and ashrams will be targeted. So far, only 1.9 crore precaution doses have been administered to people above 60 years, according to the ministry.

Also, officials said vaccination coverage among children over 12 years was found to be low. So far, more than 3.40 crore children in the age group of 12-14 years have been vaccinated with the first dose, and the second dose was taken only by 1.65 crore children. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central government Covid vaccine Vaccine drive
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp