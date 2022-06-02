Door-to-door intense vaccine drive launched nationwide

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Concerned with the slowing pace of Covid-19 vaccination in most states, the Central government on Wednesday launched a two-month-long door-to-door drive, focusing on prisons,

old-age homes, ashrams and children in informal schools like madrasas and day-care centres.

Launched in mission mode to accelerate the pace and coverage of the vaccination across the country, the campaign ‘Har Ghar Dastak 2.0’ from June 1 to July 31 will focus on senior citizens and young children,

officials said.

As the uptake of booster doses or precaution doses is slow among senior citizens, old-age homes and ashrams will be targeted. So far, only 1.9 crore precaution doses have been administered to people above 60 years, according to the ministry.

Also, officials said vaccination coverage among children over 12 years was found to be low. So far, more than 3.40 crore children in the age group of 12-14 years have been vaccinated with the first dose, and the second dose was taken only by 1.65 crore children.