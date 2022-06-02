STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eastern Railway writes to Mamata Banerjee​, claims not informed of bridge inauguration it majorly funded

A railway official said that the ER has provided Rs 26.7 crore of the total Rs 44.86 crore cost of the project, while the West Bengal government's share was Rs 18.16 crore.

Published: 02nd June 2022 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Eastern Railway (ER) has written to the West Bengal government over not being informed of the proposed inauguration of a rail over bridge at Kamarkundu in Hooghly district on Friday by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for the construction of which it spent the lion's share, a railway official said.

Banerjee is scheduled to inaugurate the Kamarkundu rail over bridge from Bajemelia in Singur block on Friday at 3 pm, a senior official of the Hooghly district said.

He said arrangements have been made for the programme.

A railway official said that the ER has provided Rs 26.7 crore of the total Rs 44.86 crore cost of the project, while the West Bengal government's share was Rs 18.16 crore.

"Our share for the rail over bridge at Kamarkundu is 60 per cent, while that of the state government is 40 per cent," he said.

The official said that the ER has written to the state government over it not being informed of the proposed inauguration of the bridge, the length of which is nearly a kilometre.

He said that the ER had earlier written to the state government proposing a date for the inauguration of the bridge but had been informed that the chief minister would be part of the programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eastern ​Railway Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp