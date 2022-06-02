STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED notices to Gandhis bid to suppress opposition voices: Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said people have understood that such notices are sent to political opponents to weaken them.

Published: 02nd June 2022 09:29 PM

Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the Enforcement Directorate notices to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a case shut long ago is an attempt to suppress the voice of opposition leaders.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

"The ED has served notices on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a case which was shut long back. This is a politics done to suppress the voice of the leaders," Pilot told reporters.

This is not going to benefit the BJP, Pilot said.

"We will fight strongly," he added.

Pilot said people have also understood that such notices are sent to political opponents to weaken them.

"Sins of those who are with people in power are absolved and investigations are stalled," he alleged.

Replying to a question on the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls in the state, Pilot said the results will come in favour of the Congress.

