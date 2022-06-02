STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Found non-existent, 87 registered unrecognised parties struck off Election Commission's list

These parties were found to be non-existent after physical verification carried out by the chief electoral officers of the respective states.

Published: 02nd June 2022 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has struck off 87 entities from its list of Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPP) after they were found non-existent during physical verification, officials said on Thursday.

The action followed a statement by the poll panel a few days back announcing action against more than 2,100 registered unrecognised political parties for flouting rules and election law, including those related to filing of monetary contributions, failing to update their address and names of office bearers.

It had said some of these parties were indulging in "serious" financial impropriety.

The poll panel had noted that 87 RUPPs had failed to update their address of communication as mandated by law.

These parties were found to be non-existent after physical verification carried out by the chief electoral officers of the respective states, sources said.

On Thursday, the EC shared a list of the RUPPs whose names have been deleted.

The Commission had carried out such exercises in the past, too, sources said.

A party aggrieved by the EC's action can approach the chief chief electoral officer concerned for redress with "evidences of existence".

If these 87 RUPPs fail to take remedial steps, they render themselves liable to be "not entitled to have benefits under the Symbols Order, 1968, including allocation of common symbol."

As of September 2021, there were 2,796 registered unrecognised political parties, an increase of over 300 per cent since 2001.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Registered Unrecognised Political Parties Election Commission
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp