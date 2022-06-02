STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hardik Patel joins BJP, says will be a 'soldier under Modi's leadership' 

He was welcomed in the party by BJP Gujarat unit president C R Patil and former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel.

Published: 02nd June 2022 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Patidar leader Hardik Patel joined the BJP on Thursday, days after quitting the Congress.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel joined the BJP on Thursday, days after quitting the Congress. (Photo | EPS)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

GANDHINAGAR: Ten days after testing waters in the saffron camp, Hardik Patel on Thursday made a switch – from Congress to BJP.

No one was surprised at the Patidar leader’s brave words that he’d be a “small soldier” of the nation under PM Modi.

Patel shifted to the saffron camp in Gandhinagar after performing ‘pooja’ at his residence in Ahmedabad.

“Keeping in mind the interests of the country, state and the people, I am going to start a new chapter. I will work as a small soldier in the noble work of service to the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” he declared.

Hardik made a point to ponder, though. “I have never let greed take over. I left Congress even as I looked for work. In BJP too, I will stick to the definition of work. Strong people don’t worry about positions.”

To a question if he would apologise to the 14 families who died during his Patidar agitation, Hardik said: “The movement was meant for the people. So, there is no need to apologise.”He said he would do his best to help the youth who died during the movement.

“Until help comes along, I and my friends will provide jobs within two months to the members of families whose sons lost their lives,” he said.

Hardik received a lukewarm welcome in BJP, unlike his grand entry into Congress facilitated by none other than Rahul Gandhi over three years ago.

From the BJP, state party chief CR Patil welcomed him and left the stage without speaking a word.

ALSO READ: I will work as Narendra Modi's soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP 

Unlike other Congress turncoats in Gujarat who joined BJP immediately after quitting, Hardik was made to wait for over 10 days. The absence of any national leader or even the CM during the event shows that BJP is unwilling to attach much significance to Hardik.

Senior Congress leaders had been complaining about Hardik bypassing them. Learning from it, the BJP has shut those doors on Hardik. Hardik could be fielded by BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections, in a bid to retain its grip over the Patidar community.

Hardik’s journey

  • The Patidar leader came to the center stage in 2015 when he helmed the quota stir in Gujarat, building the campaign in the run-up to the 2017 Assembly polls.

  • Patel demanded OBC status for the community, which changed into a demand for quota for the Economically Weaker Section.

  • BJP government accused him of fomenting trouble. The Anandiben Patel-led govt slapped many cases on Hardik. His rise forced Anandiben to quit the post in 2016.

  • Ahead of the 2019 LS polls, Patel joined Congress and was appointed state working president in 2020. Accusing Congress leadership of sidelining him, he quit the party on May 19.

