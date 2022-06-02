STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maulana accused of raping minor girl inside madarsa in Agra

Shakir, the maulana, is absconding with his son, daughter, and grandfather, who too have been named in the FIR.

Published: 02nd June 2022 06:53 PM

By PTI

AGRA: A 12-year-old girl has accused a maulana of repeatedly raping her inside a madarsa where she was taught by him, police on Thursday said.

The maulana has been booked under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and 5f and 6 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

"A girl from a madarsa in Agra had visited my office along with her mother and had complained against a maulana narrating the whole incident.

The girl said that the maulana raped other girls too who were living there," Sudhir Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Agra, told media.

"There are 20-25 girls residing in the madarsa. A case has been registered against the maulana as per the complaint of the girl and further investigation is on. Action will be taken accordingly," Singh said.

The FIR was filed at Malpura Police Station on May 31 by the girl's mother who had complained that the maulana raped her daughter on May 20.

She had alleged that the maulana had raped her daughter several times in past as well, and he and his family had threatened her daughter of bad consequences if she told anyone about what he was doing to her.

