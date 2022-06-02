Moosewala death: Punjab, Delhi cops to jointly question jailed gangster

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police is likely to join its Delhi counterpart to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. The state government on Wednesday recast the Special Investigation Team and brought it under the supervision of Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the state police.

The AGTF, headed by IGP Jaskaran Singh, will function under the supervision of the Additional DGP.

Sources said Bishnoi is in the custody of the Special Cell of Delhi Police in a case under the Arms Act. A state police team is likely to question him in the presence of Delhi Police. He could be brought to Punjab for questioning.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Mansa, Gaurav Toora, said the police had inputs about the route that the assailants took while fleeing. The police are examining how the singer’s movements were followed for over a month. “It is the work of organised criminals. We have some leads in the case,’’ he said.

Bishnoi has expressed his fear of an ‘encounter’ by Punjab Police. On Wednesday, he moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court after withdrawing his petition filed before the Delhi High Court. Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur on Wednesday wept bitterly while collecting the ashes of her 28-year-old son who was cremated farmland on Tuesday. “My son’s enemies have reduced my tall and robust boy to ashes,’’ she wailed. The family left for Kiratpur Sahib to immerse his ashes. Moosewala’s pet dogs have refused food, and have been sitting near his tractor.