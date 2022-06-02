STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Moosewala death: Punjab, Delhi cops to jointly question jailed gangster

Senior Superintendent of Police of Mansa, Gaurav Toora, said the police had inputs about the route that the assailants took while fleeing.

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala

Slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Punjab Police is likely to join its Delhi counterpart to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. The state government on Wednesday recast the Special Investigation Team and brought it under the supervision of Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the state police.

The AGTF, headed by IGP Jaskaran Singh, will function under the supervision of the Additional DGP.
Sources said Bishnoi is in the custody of the Special Cell of Delhi Police in a case under the Arms Act. A state police team is likely to question him in the presence of Delhi Police. He could be brought to Punjab for questioning.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Mansa, Gaurav Toora, said the police had inputs about the route that the assailants took while fleeing. The police are examining how the singer’s movements were followed for over a month. “It is the work of organised criminals. We have some leads in the case,’’ he said.

Bishnoi has expressed his fear of an  ‘encounter’ by Punjab Police. On Wednesday, he moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court after withdrawing his petition filed before the Delhi High Court. Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur on Wednesday wept bitterly while collecting the ashes of her 28-year-old son who was cremated farmland on Tuesday. “My son’s enemies have reduced my tall and robust boy to ashes,’’ she wailed. The family left for Kiratpur Sahib to immerse his ashes. Moosewala’s pet dogs have refused food, and have been sitting near his tractor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sidhu Moosewala Sidhu Moose Wala Lawrence Bishnoi Gangster
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp