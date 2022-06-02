STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NEET-PG 2022 results announced in record 10 days

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, “NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours.”

Published: 02nd June 2022 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate-2022 results were announced on Wednesday in a record ten days.

The examination, mired in controversy as thousands of junior doctors had sought postponement because of the unfinished counselling process of the previous year, was conducted on May 21. The result is now available on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

He lauded the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing the results in a record ten days. “I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record ten days, much ahead of schedule,” he said.

NEET PG 2022 cut-offs have also been released. The merit list for the same would be released separately by NBE, officials said. A total of 1,82,318 candidates had taken the exam in 849 centres.

The exams were held in the backdrop of an aggressive social media campaign launched by the junior students. Many student associations and federations had appealed to the union health minister and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone them as they said that they were not ready to take the exams due to the delayed counselling process of 2021. 

Junior doctors also approached the Supreme Court, which dismissed the plea. In a notice, NBEMS said the merit position for All India 50 per cent quota seats would be declared separately. Now, the selected candidates would have to register for counselling.  Officials said the counselling schedule for NEET-PG 2022 examination would be released by the Medical Counselling Committee soon. 

Officials said the union health ministry is expected to announce the schedule soon. It intends to cover up the lost time and the gap caused in postgraduate medical education due to the two years of the pandemic.

India has about 38,000 post-graduate seats for about 78,000 MBBS graduates. There are 50 per cent All India quota seats, and the remaining 50 per cent are the state quota seats, which offer 19,000 MD/MS seats.

NEET Post Graduate NBEMS Exam Results
