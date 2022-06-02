Now, marriage platform for Sai devotees

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: If you are a Shirdi Sai Baba follower, you would naturally seek his blessings in all important phases of your life, including matrimony. The trust that manages the hugely popular shrine at Shirdi village of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra has decided to help you choose your life partner. It has just launched a website called shirdivivah.com exclusively for Sai devotees.

Just register yourself on the site, look for an eligible match and take the process forward. While signing up, you need to create your profile, add photos and describe your family values as also your thoughts on an ideal match.

Soumyadip Sinha

The website’s management will place hard copies of all profiles registered daily at the Baba’s feet at the samadhi temple to get his blessings. The fact that the spouse belongs to a Sai Baba devotee family would be a positive factor in the decision making and compatibility, the trust reckons.

You can choose from three different packages for registration: Free, Paid and VIP. Free, as the name suggests, will not cost you anything. The annual package cost for the Paid and VIP categories is Rs 5,100 and Rs 11,000, respectively. In Paid registration, you can view the contact direct, while the VIP category lets you also check out the profile spotlight of suitable matches. Annual profile views are capped at 5,000 across all categories.

Of the lakhs of devotees flocking to Shirdi each year, many are bachelors seeking Sai’s blessings to get the right life partner. Over the years, devotees had requested that a matrimonial platform exclusively for Sai devotees be set up, hence the website, said trust chairman Roshan Kumar.

“If a couple is from a poor family background, the trust will make all arrangements for the marriage at Shirdi itself and bear the cost of the wedding,” he added. “Our effort is to facilitate bringing like-minded people together.” Devotees willing to pay and wanting to get married at Shirdi can also utilise the trust’s facilities, Kumar said.