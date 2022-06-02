STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Now, marriage platform for Sai devotees

If you are a Shirdi Sai Baba follower, you would naturally seek his blessings in all important phases of your life, including matrimony.

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  If you are a Shirdi Sai Baba follower, you would naturally seek his blessings in all important phases of your life, including matrimony. The trust that manages the hugely popular shrine at Shirdi village of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra has decided to help you choose your life partner. It has just launched a website called shirdivivah.com exclusively for Sai devotees. 

Just register yourself on the site, look for an eligible match and take the process forward. While signing up, you need to create your profile, add photos and describe your family values as also your thoughts on an ideal match. 

Soumyadip Sinha

The website’s management will place hard copies of all profiles registered daily at the Baba’s feet at the samadhi temple to get his blessings. The fact that the spouse belongs to a Sai Baba devotee family would be a positive factor in the decision making and compatibility, the trust reckons.

You can choose from three different packages for registration: Free, Paid and VIP. Free, as the name suggests, will not cost you anything. The annual package cost for the Paid and VIP categories is Rs 5,100 and Rs 11,000, respectively. In Paid registration, you can view the contact direct, while the VIP category lets you also check out the profile spotlight of suitable matches. Annual profile views are capped at 5,000 across all categories.

Of the lakhs of devotees flocking to Shirdi each year, many are bachelors seeking Sai’s blessings to get the right life partner. Over the years, devotees had requested that a matrimonial platform exclusively for Sai devotees be set up, hence the website, said trust chairman Roshan Kumar.

“If a couple is from a poor family background, the trust will make all arrangements for the marriage at Shirdi itself and bear the cost of the wedding,” he added. “Our effort is to facilitate bringing like-minded people together.” Devotees willing to pay and wanting to get married at Shirdi can also utilise the trust’s facilities, Kumar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shirdi Sai Baba Sai devotees Sai Baba Matrimony
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp