One migrant labourer killed, another injured in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Stepping up the targeted killing of non-Muslims and nonlocals in Kashmir, terrorists shot dead a bank official from Rajasthan and a labourer from Bihar on Thursday.

Worried over the spate of killings, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting with top officials including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and RAW chief Samnat Goel.

Another highlevel meeting is scheduled on Friday in which J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will also participate.

Vijay Kumar, hailing from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, was a manager with the Ellaquai Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora branch in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

He was shot from point-blank range inside the bank premises. Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

CCTV footage of the attack that went viral showed a terrorist with a face mask pulling out a pistol and pumping bullets on Kumar before running away.

In the second incident, militants fired from close range at 22-year-old Dilkush Kumar from Bihar while he was working in a brick kiln at Chadoora area of Budgam district.

Another labourer from Punjab was also shot at but he survived the attack.

A little known militant outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for Kumar’s killing.

“Anyone involved in Kashmir’s demographic change will meet the same fate,” it warned.

KP exodus begins?

Over 300 migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees recruited under PM’s job package and posted in the Valley have returned to Jammu, Jagti Tenement Committee Jammu president Shadi Lal said on Thursday