STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Political blame game over KK's death in Bengal

In his preliminary opinion, the autopsy surgeon did not find any abnormality in KK’s death.

Published: 02nd June 2022 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee with family members of KK in Kolkata on Wednesday | PTI

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The death of Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, has triggered a political furore with Opposition parties on Thursday accusing Trinamool Congress, the state administration, and the event organisers of mismanagement.

BJP MP in Bishnupur Saumitra Khan on Thursday wrote a letter to the Union Home minister Amit Shah demanding a CBI probe into the singer’s demise.

Accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress, BJP’s national vice-president alleged KK’s death was nothing but a planned murder. ‘’Union minister Amit Shah ji once told if one visits Bengal, they may get killed. KK’s death proved it. The event was organised not by a college. It was organised by the TMC. The singer was not feeling well. He wanted to leave the venue. But the organisers forced him to sing one after another song. When the singer was moving forward to his death slowly, the organisers were busy celebrating it,’’ he alleged.

Rubbishing Ghosh’s allegation, TMC MP Saugata Roy said it was baseless. ‘’The singer’s death is painful. Chief Minister expressed her condolence and the state government paid homage to the singer by giving gun-salute in presence of the chief minister,’’ he said.

KK had come to Kolkata on Sunday for two performances in the state capital. Both the performances were staged at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata. Tuesday’s performance was the annual social of Gurudas Mahavidyalaya in Ultadanga where he performed and collapsed shortly after returning hotel. He was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

In his preliminary opinion, the autopsy surgeon did not find any abnormality in KK’s death.

In his letter to Shah, Khan alleged there was no senior police officer at the event venue. ‘’The indoor auditorium has a capacity of 3,000 but there was a crowd of 7,000. Who allowed so many people to enter? There was a larger conspiracy behind the singer’s death. Facts will emerge only after the CBI steps in,’’ he wrote.

CPI (M)­’s students’ wing SFI accused the college unit of TMC’s student organisation TMCP of illegally selling passes for the live event at higher prices. ‘’They sold tickets in black, spread five extinguishers in the indoor auditorium, then switched off AC. This is a criminal offence,’’ alleged SFI’s national general secretary Mayukh Biswas.      

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath KK BJP MP in Bishnupur Saumitra Khan
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp