Punjab CM Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

Mann has already announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the incident.

Published: 02nd June 2022 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met his party chief Arvind Kejriwal at his residence here on Thursday, as the state government faces opposition attack following the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

An Aam Aadmi Party source said it was a "normal" meeting. Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government had curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab government on May 28.

The state government came under heavy criticism of opposition parties after the incident with the Congress and BJP demanding it should be dismissed.

