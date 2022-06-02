STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RS polls: Around 40 Rajasthan Cong MLAs, some Independents leave for Udaipur hotel

The MLAs boarded a luxury bus from the chief minister's residence in civil lines and left for Udaipur around 5 pm.

Published: 02nd June 2022 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 05:34 PM

Congress Flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Around 40 Rajasthan Congress MLAs and some Independents left for a hotel in Udaipur as the party tries to keep its flock together before the Rajya Sabha elections on four seats.

The bus was escorted by a police team.

The legislators and other leaders, who attended a state Congress workshop at a hotel in Jaipur, were called to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence for lunch.

After the lunch, the MLAs left for Udaipur in the bus.

The party has decided to shift the MLAs to Udaipur fearing poaching by the BJP which, apart from fielding one official candidate, is backing media baron Subhash Chandra who has filed nomination as an Independent.

The Congress has fielded three candidates.

Elections on four seats will take place on June 10.

