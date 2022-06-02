Rajya Sabha polls: Papers of Independent candidate rejected; BJP, SP nominees set to get elected unopposed

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The nomination of Independent candidate Mauni Falhari Bapu was rejected for the Rajya Sabha elections on Wednesday while papers of 11 BJP and Samajwadi Party candidates were accepted, paving the way for the unopposed election of nominees of the two parties.

A statement from the office of Chief Electoral Officer here said that nomination of the Independent candidate Bapu was cancelled during scrutiny.

It, however, did not mention the reason for the rejection.

With the rejection of the Independent candidate's papers, 11 candidates, eight of the BJP and three from SP camp, are left in the fray for as many seats of Parliament falling vacant by July from the state.

June 3 is the last date for the withdrawal of nomination while June 10 is the poll date if necessary.

Those who submitted their papers from the ruling BJP are OBC Morcha national president K Laxman, former state party chief Laxmikant Vajpayee, Mithilesh Kumar, Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, Surendra Singh Nagar, Baburam Nishad, Darshana Singh and Sangeeta Yadav.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Javed Ali Khan and supported Independent candidate Kapil Sibal and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhury Among the BJP candidates, Mithilesh Kumar is a former Lok Sabha MP from Shahjahanpur.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

He is also a two-time MLA from Shahjahanpur's Powayan Assembly constituency, which he had won once as an independent and later on the Samajwadi Party ticket.

K Laxman is the national president of the BJP's OBC Morcha.

He was also the former president of BJP's Telangana unit.

Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, a former party MLA, had vacated the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly seat for Yogi Adityanath.

Laxmikant Vajpayee is a former state unit chief and Surendra Nagar is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP.

Bauburam Nishad is the chairman of UP Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation.

With 273 MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the BJP-led alliance will easily be able to get eight members elected to the Upper House of Parliament while the SP and its allies (RLD and SBSP), with a strength of 125 legislators, will be able to ensure the victory of three candidates.

Uttar Pradesh sends 31 members to the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP has selected its nominees keeping in mind the social equation with an eye on the 2024 General Election.