STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Seven accused of raping minor arrested in Jharkhand's Godda

The incident took place at a place under Rajabhitta police station area on Monday when the girl was allegedly taken to an abandoned place by the culprits.

Published: 02nd June 2022 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GODDA: Seven people accused of raping a 17-year-old girl and uploading her video on social media have been arrested in Jharkhand's Godda district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at a place under Rajabhitta police station area on Monday when the girl was allegedly taken to an abandoned place by the culprits.

On the complaint of the mother of the minor girl, an FIR was registered against the seven accused at Rajabhitta police station on Tuesday, police said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anand Mohan Singh said that after getting information about the incident, the girl was sent to the local Sadar Hospital for medical examination, following which a police team was formed, and raids were conducted to arrest the accused.

The police have also confiscated the mobile from which the video of the gang rape was made viral, the SDPO said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Godda Godda Rape Jharkhand Jharkhand Rape Jharkhand Crime Godda Crime
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp