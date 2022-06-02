STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Slandering of people in higher positions on rise: CJI NV Ramana

CJI NV Ramana said the erstwhile 13 judicial districts in Telangana have now become 35, which is first of its kind development in the country.

CJI NV Ramana

CJI NV Ramana (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Observing that there has been an increase in people deriving sadistic pleasure by misinterpreting court judgements in recent times, Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana on Thursday said all are friends to the judiciary as long as they do not cross their limits.

Speaking at the launch function of 32 new judicial districts here at the Telangana High Court, Justice Ramana said judiciary is not a system that works for selfish motives of certain sections and "some friends" should remember that judiciary always works to upkeep people's democratic rights always in accordance with the Constitution.

Expressing dissatisfaction over non-creation of national judicial infrastructure body, the idea mooted by him after he became the Chief Justice, Justice Ramana said some states lost the opportunity to pass a unanimous resolution in this regard during the recently held joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts.

"Benefits of the society and system are utmost important to the judiciary. In recent times it has become easy to slander people who are in higher positions. Those who could not achieve their selfish goals through the system are giving misinterpretation to courts' judgements through which the number of people who get sadistic pleasure is also increasing. This is an unfortunate development," Justice Ramana said.

"All are friends to the judiciary as long as they don't cross their limits. Sparing the ones who cross their limits is anti-constitutional. I request those friends to keep this in mind."

Without referring to any particular section Justice Ramana said, "some friends" who do not have proper understanding of the legal system should know that judiciary is not a system that works for selfish motives of certain sections.

It works to upkeep people's democratic rights always in accordance with the constitution.

He stressed that it was the responsibility of every citizen of this country to ensure a stronger democracy, by up keeping judiciary as an independent body.

Justice Ramana further said the erstwhile 13 judicial districts in Telangana have now become 35, which is first of its kind development in the country.

He said the Telangana government has taken an initiative to decentralise the administration (by creating new districts) as a result judiciary was also expanded thus providing services to people who are seek legal remedies.

He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was also present in the meeting, for providing necessary infrastructure for new courts.

