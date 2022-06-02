Slow Covid vaccine uptake: Government launches door-to-door campaigns for targeted groups

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Concerned with the slow Covid-19 vaccination in most states, the government on Wednesday launched a two-month-long door-to-door drive, focusing on prisons, old-age homes, ashrams and children in informal schools like madrasas and day-care centres.

Launched in mission mode to accelerate the pace and coverage of the vaccination in the country, the campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak 2.0' from June 1 to July 31 will majorly focus on two groups – senior citizens and young children, officials said.

As the uptake of booster doses or precaution doses is slow among senior citizens, old age homes and ashrams will be targeted. So far, 1,90 crore precaution doses have been administered to people above 60 years, according to the ministry data. This is despite the fact that boosters are free for this age group.

Also, officials said, vaccination coverage among children over 12 years was found to be slow. So far, more than 3.40 crore children in the age group of 12-14 years have been vaccinated with the first dose, and the second dose was taken only by 1,65 crore children. Nearly six crore children in the age group of 15-18 years have been given the first dose, data said.

Keeping this in mind, children in government, private and informal schools like madrasas, and day-care schools will be covered during the campaign, officials said, adding that out-of-school children will also be targeted.

So far, 193.57 crore doses have been administered across the country. While 96.3 per cent of all persons above 15 years of age have received at least one dose, 86.3 per cent have received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Officials said those working in brick-kiln would also be covered under the campaign.

Urging people to come forward to take the vaccine, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said the main focus during the campaign would be schools, colleges, old age homes, and prisons.

Officials said the success of the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign last year contributed immensely as they were able to reach out to the last mile beneficiaries, including older adults, differently-abled, and even the vaccine-hesitant populations.