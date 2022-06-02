STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonia Gandhi determined to appear before ED on June 8: Surjewala 

Published: 02nd June 2022 05:27 PM

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

By PTI

BENGALURU: Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated herself, is determined to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June eight in connection with a money laundering case, the party General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the Karnataka Congress' 'Nava Sankalpa Shivir' here, he said, "She is perfectly alright and recovering."

Surjewala said Sonia Gandhi has been meeting a series of leaders and activists over the past one week, and some of them have tested positive for COVID.

"Sonia Gandhi last evening developed a very mild fever, consequently she was tested and she has also tested positive," he said.

Surjewala said as of today the Congress President is determined to appear before the ED on June 8.

"She hopes to recover by then; if there is any other and further information, we shall inform you," he added.

The ED has summoned Sonia Gandhi and her son Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on June 8 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper-AJL issue.

