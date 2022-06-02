STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Take steps to restore peace in Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi tells PM Narendra Modi amid spurt in targeted killings

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi urged PM Narendra Modi to take immediate steps to restore peace in Kashmir.

Published: 02nd June 2022 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate steps to restore peace in Kashmir, saying innocent people are being killed in the valley and Kashmiri Pandits are fleeing.

"Bank manager, teacher and many innocent people are getting killed every day, Kashmiri Pandits are fleeing. Those who have to protect them have no time as they are busy promoting the film. The BJP has only made Kashmir to attain power," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Take immediate steps to restore peace in Kashmir, Prime Minister ji," he said.

Gandhi also shared a collage of pictures of those killed in the last few days that said, "The horror of targeted killings in Kashmir".

The Union Territory has been rattled by a string of targeted killings in the recent months, with Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ilaquai Dehati Bank, being shot in Kulgam district on Thursday.

Kumar was a native of Rajasthan.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also hit out at the BJP government and shared media reports showing purported photos of Kashmiri Pandits queuing up at Srinagar airport while fleeing the Valley.

"100 Kashmiri Hindu families have migrated. The panic-stricken crowd is not the one in Ukraine but at Srinagar airport! Today again, terrorists killed a bank manager Vijay Beniwal, a resident of Nohar, Rajasthan. Why don't the BJP leaders of Rajasthan who are engaged in 'dismemberment of democracy' demand action from Modi ji," Surjewala asked in a tweet in Hindi.

Terrorists shot dead Kumar inside the bank premises, the eighth targeted killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee.

Various political parties have attacked the BJP over the Kashmir situation and sought answers from the local administration for the spurt in targeted killings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp