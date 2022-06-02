STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal CID starts probe into alleged irregularities AIIMS, Kalyani appointments

The West Bengal police force's CID Thursday started a probe into allegations of irregularities in recruitment for AIIMS, Kalyani.

Published: 02nd June 2022 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

AIIMS (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal police force's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Thursday started a probe into allegations of irregularities in recruitment for Al India Medical Institute (AIIMS), Kalyani, an official here said, This comes in the backdrop of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a federal detective force, investigating an alleged state school service commission recruitment scam.

The CID probe was ordered after an FIR was lodged by a Sariful Islam ilast month, which named eight BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar and MP Jagannath Sarkar, as among those involved in the alleged irregularities, the official said.

BJP MLAs Niladri Shekhar Dana and Bankim Chandra Ghosh were also named in the FIR, which alleged that the eight named in it had misused their positions to help appoint people known to them at the Central government-run multispecialty hospital at Kalyani in Nadia district.

All of them have been charged under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several people with a common intention) and under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

Several other FIRs were also made in relation to the case, he said.

Kalyani Police handed over documents related to the case to CID sleuths on Thursday.

"We have collected the documents related to the matter. We will sort out how to proceed with the investigation. It's in a very early stage," the CID official said.

